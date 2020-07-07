ANDERSON – Crews with Anderson Municipal Light & Power dealt with power outages Sunday and Monday.
The first two outages took place Sunday and might have been related, according to an official of the utility, to the 90-degree temperatures and high humidity.
The power outages Monday were caused by a severe thunderstorm that passed through Anderson about 4 p.m.
Tony Pochard, director of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said three major issues occurred Monday on one circuit that provided power to the downtown and east side of the city.
He said a tree branch fell on a distribution line on the Wheeler West substation and the same circuit was struck by lightning.
“To safely make the repairs we had to turn off the Wheeler West circuit around midnight for approximately one hour,” Pochard said.
A crew was working to repair a 15,000-volt underground line at Longfellow Woods before the storms rolled through Anderson, he added.
Two separate incidents Sunday at power substations interrupted electricity service in Anderson.
“It may have to do with the heat,” Pochard said. “We’re going to be proactive. We’re inspecting all the lightning arresters with a thermal imaging camera to prevent any additional loss of power.”
He said a lightning arrester failed on the east side and short-circuited the transmission line.
A lightning arrester is a device on an electric power or telecommunication system that protects insulation and conductors from lightning damage by diverting power when the system experiences an extreme voltage spike.
Lightning arresters are designed to work in the case of a direct lightning strike or an extreme surge from a fault somewhere on the electrical line.
Pochard said the first Sunday outage impacted the Hazelwood substation on the city’s west side. The power went out about 7:30 a.m. and was restored at 9 a.m.
Pochard said the second outage was caused near Lindberg Road when a lightning arrester failed and knocked out a distribution line. Power was restored in about an hour.
Air conditioning units are working overtime because of the high heat and humidity, but Pochard said the utility has the capacity to handle the increased demand.
“We’re not setting any records for demand, but we’re getting close,” he said. “One of our large industrial users is currently offline performing maintenance work.”
