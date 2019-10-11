ANDERSON — Six years ago, Ryan Green knew nothing about the building tucked away in a neighborhood off Broadway on the city’s north side.
A neighbor asked Green to do some electrical work on the building.
“I never knew what the place was, so I came in and was like, well, you guys are giving me some money, I’ll give you some money back,” Green recalled. “It just went on from there.”
As Green interacted with the patrons at the Moose Lodge and Family Center, he learned more about the organization and was drawn to its philanthropic projects. The local group, Anderson Moose Lodge 150, is part of Moose International, a fraternal and service organization with more than a million members worldwide. It focuses on helping children and seniors with a 1,000-acre property west of Chicago that hosts a school and camps for teens in need and a retirement community for its members in Florida.
“That’s what really drew me in,” Green said. “We actually had a purpose other than just getting together to raise money. We had a true purpose, so that really drew me in a lot. The people here were big draws.”
The Anderson Moose Lodge is furnished with pool tables, a bar and several tables and chairs. Photos of children the local organization is helping adorn a narrow hallway outside the main entertainment area, where customers can participate in pool tournaments, bar games and other entertainment. The money raised from those activities, along with annual dues paid by about 500 local members, go toward supporting a variety of causes.
“Anything from our Madison County Humane Society all the way up to ... just this last week Dove Harbor had their dessert and dinner auction,” said Kenny Kadinger, the local Moose Lodge administrator. “We try to keep a lot of different ministries in the rotation. As much as we do internationally, we try to do at least that much for our local charities here in Madison County.”
The local lodge recently made a sizable donation to the Jessica and Lynsey Ride, an annual scholarship fundraiser memorializing best friends Jessica Lyons and Lynsey Schildmeier, who were murdered seven years apart. Kadinger said the lodge also sponsors Little League teams and baseball camps and also gives support to various Anderson Fire Department fundraisers. He said the group’s executive board also considers individual needs on a case-by-case basis.
“We can’t help everybody, so we have to be careful about who we help,” Kadinger said. “Generally, if it hits criteria of the children, (that) will sway us quicker than an adult needing help. If there’s children involved, it’s a little easier decision, because that is our core — the children and the seniors.”
The local Moose Lodge recently made news after delegates at this year’s Moose International convention in Las Vegas voted to make all its fraternal lodges tobacco-free. Green, the governor of the Anderson Lodge and president of the group’s District 9 in Indiana, was featured on the cover of the international organization’s bimonthly magazine.
The move to go tobacco-free, Green said, was made with an eye toward the Moose Lodge’s image and a desire to be seen as more family-friendly.
“We used to have kids in here all the time,” Green said. “Everybody loved the kids running around, and kids coming in with their grandparents. So we really wanted to bring that back. I’ve got young kids, and we like to get them in here also.”
