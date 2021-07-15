ANDERSON — Two graduates of Anderson schools plan to help enrich student instruction in their hometown as new administrators in Anderson Community School Corp.
Scott Shimer, a 1986 graduate of Madison Heights, said he is looking forward to his new role at Anderson High School.
“I believe God always has a plan for everyone,” said Shimer. “I think he’s always had me preparing in some capacity to make a difference in my home community. I believe he’s opened the door and when that happens, I’m supposed to step through it.”
Shimer was named principal at Anderson High School during the ACSC board meeting in June. He replaces Kelly Durr, who was named director of operations for ACSC on July 1.
Shimer is also a graduate of Anderson University and played on the Ravens football team. He worked as a personal trainer and in corporate wellness before deciding to return to school; he graduated from Ball State University before getting his teaching license.
Shimer began his teaching career in Muncie and then Huntington before he returned to ACSC as a dean at Anderson High School. He went on to work as a principal or assistant principal for a decade in Central Indiana and was the principal of Blackford High School for the last six years.
He said he is excited to return to Anderson.
“I’ve had the opportunity to make changes because of the support of a perfect wife and an awesome family,” added Shimer. “God has blessed me with many things in my life, and my family is the biggest blessing of all.”
Students are scheduled to return to AHS on July 28 to start the 2021-2022 school year .
Sonia Caldwell will join Shimer in welcoming students back to school this year in a new position.
Caldwell is the district’s director of Southview Preschool Center. She was named director at the same meeting as Shimer and replaces Erin Smith, who retired from the corporation after more than 40 years.
“I am excited about getting to work with some amazing teachers (who) are focused on relationships and being our students’ first experience in school and with ACSC,” said Caldwell.
She is a 1995 graduate of Anderson High School and has worked for ACSC since 2000 as a special education teacher, resource teacher, peer assistance and review consultant, and reading specialist and interventionist, plus as a district literacy coach.
She is also involved in a number of community organizations, volunteering with the Christian Center and co-chairing the Paramount Theatre’s “Dancing Like the Stars.” She also has served on the board of directors and as the vice president of Anderson Young Ballet Inc.
Caldwell founded A Town Center Inc. and is the organization’s program director. She purchased and rehabilitated a building in downtown Anderson with her organization and transformed it into a gathering place for artists, poets and actors.
She was elected into the ACSC Hall of Fame for her community service in 2018.
“I am invested in this community,” added Caldwell. “My motto is ‘be the change you wish to see in the world.’ I follow this every day by giving back and trying to help those in my community.”
Superintendent Joe Cronk praised the addition of Shimer and Caldwell.
“As graduates of ACS, Ms. Caldwell and Mr. Shimer have been and will continue to be great ambassadors for our school corporation,” said Cronk. “I look forward to seeing their enthusiasm, passion and vision for their buildings play out on a day-to-day basis.”
Patrick Hill, president of the school board, said everyone is looking forward to the first day of school.
“It is a very exciting time at Anderson Community Schools as we prepare to welcome back our students to the classroom on July 28,” said Hill. “We are pleased to have Ms. Caldwell and Mr. Shimer as new building administrators for the 2021-2022 school year.”
