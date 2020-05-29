PENDLETON — JoRenda Miller, who helps save lives as a registered nurse for St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson, has endless praise for what Stephani Kemper has done for both her family and the community.
“I consider her a hero to our community during this time,” Miller said.
Kemper, 29, is a stay-at-home mom who began making face masks for local hospitals when she saw a social media post asking for them.
“A lot of my friends are nurses or working in nursing homes, so I started making them for them,” Kemper recounted.
She then began offering face masks to the community. The masks are free, but some people have given Kemper donations, enabling her to purchase more material and make even more masks.
In a three-week period stretching into April, Kemper made 1,066 masks, working 12 to 14 hours a day on them. The cost of the material in each mask is about $1.50.
“She made me a few masks to have in case we run out of PPE (personal protection equipment) at work,” Miller said. “And she also made some for my family. And I am so thankful to have those, just in case.”
Emily Fisher, owner of The Growing Place in Anderson, said in April that Kemper has made 60 masks for her.
“We asked Stephani to make these masks for our therapists,” Fisher explained. “It is very important to our clientele to keep our clinics open. Stephani was very generous in donating her time and materials.”
Kemper sends some of her masks to other parts of Indiana and elsewhere, even to a small hospital in western New York where a floor is dedicated to caring for COVID-19 patients.
MacKenzie McNear is a pregnant registered nurse in Carthage, Indiana. Her pregnancy puts her at a higher risk for the coronavirus.
“Stephani’s decision to make masks for the community was such a blessing,” McNear says. “She’s not one to look for the profit in something. She wants to help our community through her passion of crafting.”
Kemper is touched by the kind words of those who have received her masks.
“I really just want people to know and realize that no matter how big or how small, you can help. It makes an impact,” she says.
