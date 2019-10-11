ATLANTA — Beth Henderson announced her candidacy Friday for Congress in Indiana's 5th District.
Henderson is a nurse, small business owner, farm manager and mother, according to a press release from her campaign.
Henderson will be among a growing group of candidates for the 5th District seat, which will be vacated by Congresswoman Susan Brooks, who has announced her retirement. The Anderson area is part of the 5th District.
Six candidates have announced they're seeking the GOP nomination: Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell; Chuck Dietzen, the former chief of pediatric rehabilitation medicine at Riley Hospital for Children; Micah Beckwith, a student worship pastor at Northview Church in Carmel; Danny Niederberger, a fund accountant at Concise Capital Management; Kent Abernathy, the former Bureau of Motor Vehicle commissioner; and Henderson.
Steve Braun, former direction of Indiana Workforce Development, has suspended his candidacy to deal with a personal health issue.
Four Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination in the 5th District: Christina Hale, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2016 with John Gregg; Dee Thornton, who lost to Brooks in 2018; Jennifer Christina, who ran in the 2018 primary; and Andrews James Jacob Jr.
Henderson's campaign released the following statement Friday about her candidacy:
"As a nurse, businesswoman, wife and mother who has lived in Indiana's Fifth District for 30 years, I am prepared to take my real world business experience, first-hand knowledge of our healthcare system, and my conservative values to serve our state in Congress."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.