The moving force behind the establishment of Wallace Temple AME Zion Church was the Rev. Henry H. Horton.
He was born April 5, 1882, in the small town of Pike Road near the city of Montgomery, Alabama. The eighth of 13 children born to Parthena McDade and Reuben Horton, he and his siblings were one generation removed from slavery.
Horton’s early education took place at the historic People’s Village School of Mount Meigs/Pike Road, founded by the Hampton Institute graduate, educational and civil rights hero Ms. Georgia Washington. Though he was a literate and learned man, it is unknown whether he attended a post-secondary institution.
“Indisputably, he was a man of God; a servant-leader with courage, purpose, vision and compassion for all mankind,” according to his short biography.
Horton moved the Anderson in 1915, at the start of what historians call The Great Migration, which represented the largest movement ever of people of African descent.
“His inspirational migration story is one of faith, family, freedom and legacy, as many followed him North, and under his auspices and tutelage, they and their descendants — standing on his humble yet able shoulders — helped to transform the City of Anderson,” the bio said.
A farmer, carepenter and eventually Works Progress Administration laborer under President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, he also founded the Westside neighborhood dubbed Horton’s Quarters, near what now is Streaty Park.
On July 28, 1921, Horton founded what now is Wallace Temple in his home at 1920 Park Ave. to allow migrants to continue the type of worship they had become accustomed to in the South. His first sermon was titled, “The Eagle Stirs Her Nest.”
Horton died June 13, 1963, at the age of about 81 after 42 years of service as founding pastor and assistant pastor at Wallace Temple. He is buried at East Maplewood Cemetery.
Horton was succeeded by 27 pastors, many ministers and laymen, including the Rev. Isaac C. Weatherly Sr. and current pastor, the Rev. Antwaun J. Johnson.
