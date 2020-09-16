FRANKTON — A 45-year tradition in northern Madison County returns this weekend, but due to the pandemic it will look a little different.
Organizers of Frankton's Heritage Days worked with the health department to develop a plan for the event that kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m.
"A lot of things (precautions) that everyone is used to by now, and we're just making sure that that's known, that that's what we're going to be expecting as well," said Aaron Hymes, board president.
Among the changes due to the coronavirus pandemic are seating reduced by half, hand sanitizing stations, reminders to social distance along with marks on the ground 6 feet apart where people stand in line, condiments available by request only, masks required when social distancing isn't possible and no throwing of candy or distribution of other items to the crowd during the parade.
Board member Natasha Pulley said there has been some pushback on the no tossing of candy during the parade.
"We're just trying to provide a safe and fun festival, so we're following the rules," Pulley said.
Sanitation will be a big priority this year including a sanitation committee. The shuttles will be sanitized every other hour along with regular sanitation of food tables and seating areas. The entertainment tent will have reduced seating and be sanitized each night.
Entrance to Heritage Field is again $2 this year, but attendees are reminded to keep their ticket stubs since they will be good all weekend.
Several new things are planned this year, including an aerial acrobatic performer from the Cincinnati Circus on Saturday.
The Elwood Dinosaurs, who have been lifting spirits during the pandemic, will also be on hand.
"They're very fun, interacting, dancing with people, gets the crowd involved and hyped," Pulley said.
"The kids really love them."
