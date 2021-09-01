ANDERSON — Two Madison County Republican women were honored at the Indiana Federation of Republican Women Annual “Tribute to Women” Dinner.
Due to the pandemic, there was no in-person event for 2020, so this year the federation held the tribute awards recognizing women of the year for both 2020 and 2021.
Kelli Heuer was recognized as the 2020 honoree for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.
Heuer said Wednesday that she was nominated by Judy Buck, party chairwoman for the district.
“I was really surprised when she (Buck) called me and wanted to nominate me,” Heuer said. “I was honored for helping to re-establish the Madison County Women’s Republican Club and for my volunteer work at the state and local level.”
Heuer said she has been a volunteer for more than 17 years and is currently the vice chairwoman of the Madison County Republican Party after serving eight years as secretary.
“I was surprised and honored.”
Heuer said she is considering running for an elective office in the future.
Stephanie (Wade) Bibbs was recognized as the 2021 honoree for the Madison County Women’s Republican Club.
Bibbs is an attorney in Madison County and ran for Anderson City Court judge in 2015. She serves on the Ivy Tech Community College board.
Both women are considered to be rising stars in the local and state Republican parties.
Monica Kozlowski, president of the Indiana Federation of Republican Women, joined in recognizing both women for their outstanding service and leadership to their local Republican women’s club, the state women’s federation and Indiana Republican Party.
The annual “Tribute to Women” is one way Indiana Republicans can acknowledge the leadership and volunteer work women contribute to make a difference in Indiana in politics and their community, a news release stated.
