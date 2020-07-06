ANDERSON – Two power outages Sunday in Anderson might have been heat related, according to officials of Anderson Municipal Light & Power.
Tony Pochard, director of the utility, said Monday two separate incidents occurred at power substations.
“It may have to do with the heat,” he said of the spell of 90-plus degree weather that's been accompanied by high humidity.
“We’re going to be proactive,” Pochard said. “We’re inspecting all the lighting arrestors with a thermal imaging camera to prevent any additional loss of power.”
He said a lighting arrestor failed on the east side and short-circuited the transmission line, impacting the Hazelwood substation on the city’s west side.
The power went out about 7:30 a.m. and was restored at 9 a.m, Pochard said.
The second outage originated near Lindberg Road when a lighting arrestor failed and knocked out a distribution line.
Power was reinstated after about an hour, according to Pochard.
