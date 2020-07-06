LOGO19 Power outage.jpg

ANDERSON – Two power outages Sunday in Anderson might have been heat related, according to officials of Anderson Municipal Light & Power.

Tony Pochard, director of the utility, said Monday two separate incidents occurred at power substations.

“It may have to do with the heat,” he said of the spell of 90-plus degree weather that's been accompanied by high humidity.

“We’re going to be proactive,” Pochard said. “We’re inspecting all the lighting arrestors with a thermal imaging camera to prevent any additional loss of power.”

He said a lighting arrestor failed on the east side and short-circuited the transmission line, impacting the Hazelwood substation on the city’s west side.

The power went out about 7:30 a.m. and was restored at 9 a.m, Pochard said.

The second outage originated near Lindberg Road when a lighting arrestor failed and knocked out a distribution line.

Power was reinstated after about an hour, according to Pochard.

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.

