ANDERSON — The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from 11 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday morning
The forecast is calling for sustained winds between 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph along with showers and isolated thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center has Madison County at a marginal risk for severe weather and the NWS is expecting severe storms to stay along and south of Interstate 70.
The wind is expected to be the main threat, blowing down trees and power lines causing wide spread power outages.
High wind will also make travel difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
The Weather Service is advising people to avoid being outside in forested areas around trees, stay in the lower levels of your home, avoid windows if possible and use caution if you must drive during the wind storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.