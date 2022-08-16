ANDERSON — A significant increase in the cost of asphalt has resulted in Madison County delaying the repaving of County Road 100 East.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin recommended to the Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday that the bid be rejected and to include the project in a new application for state funding.
Bastin said her estimate on repaving three miles from the Anderson city limits to U.S. 36 was $710,000, with the county paying $355,000.
“The bids came in 40% higher; that comes down to the price of asphalt, which has increased by 60%,” she said. “E&B Paving bid $1,010,908.”
Bastin said the county had three options, including accepting the E&B Paving bid or rejecting it.
She said the project would not start until next spring.
Commissioners accepted Bastin’s recommendation, which included applying for a $1 million state Community Crossings grant to include repaving County Road 50 West from the city limits to U.S. 36.
“The costs are difficult to project,” she said. “It would be a large commitment for three miles of road and would prevent other work from being done.”
At the request of Auditor Rick Gardner, the commissioners unanimously passed a resolution requiring all departments to use the county’s web-based hours worked and attendance system.
Gardner said every county office or department except the coroner’s office is using the system.
“The coroner’s office is not willing to participate,” he said. “We asked for this to happen last year.”
Gardner said because the timecards being turned in are handwritten, it’s difficult at times to read the writing and requires his staff to input the information.
He said that has caused payroll to be late twice in the past three months.
Gardner said that in some instances, timecards indicate an employee has worked 24 hours in a day or 168 hours in a week (24 hours a day).
“All hourly employees should be clocking in and out,” he said.
Commissioners also established a weight limit on County Road 1050 South from Ind. 9 to County Road 575 West.
Bastin said the weight limit is the vehicle manufacturer’s listed gross vehicle rating.
The first offense carries a $250 fine; it's $500 for each subsequent violation.