ANDERSON — The planned 111-unit housing development on Lindberg Road has cleared the final hurdle to begin the permitting process.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved the special exception for the development on the property where Liberty Christian School was formerly located.
Local residents Christopher and Leslie Hall, who reside on Coventry Drive, asked that the special exception decision be delayed.
The Halls contended they weren’t aware of the project and voiced concerns about an increase in traffic and crime.
Leslie Hall said low income housing would have an effect on the surrounding residential properties.
David Gilman with Renewing Properties said the 111 apartments would be rented at the market rate.
“There will be no low income housing,” he said.
Gilman said there is no proof of increases in crime in apartment complexes.
Concerning an increase in traffic, Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the only entrances into Highland Park Apartments will be along Lindberg.
Stires said the city is working with Renewing Properties to construct acceleration and deceleration lanes along the road and a passing lane to the north.
Stires said the rezoning process for the development started last May with a hearing before the Anderson Plan Commission and Anderson City Council.
He said Renewing Properties can apply for building permits once Matt House, Anderson city engineer, approves the drainage plan.
The project is on 17.8 acres in the 2600 block of Lindberg Road. Work is most likely expected to start in spring 2022 and take up to 18 months to complete.
Gilman previously said the estimated rent would be $800 for the one-bedroom apartment and $950 for a two-bedroom unit.
The proposal includes a new church, The Mercy Road Church, which will occupy the existing church building. The unfinished school building will be converted into a community center.
Renewing Management plans to use the remaining 13 acres to construct 37 triplex townhouses with a total of 111 apartments.
Gilman said the plan is to invest $1 million in the former church portion of the project and $6 million to $8 million on the housing project.
The project includes a privacy fence on the west side of the property and a row of evergreen trees on the east side along two existing single-family developments.
The plan includes a nature park, storm water detention area, playground, community garden, walking trails and a dog park.
The company operates Stonebrook Apartments on Columbus Avenue and Cedar Ridge on 38th Street.
