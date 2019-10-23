ANDERSON — Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rachel James asked Judge Andrew Hopper to sentence a man convicted of multiple drug felonies to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, and the judge granted her request Wednesday.
“He is a highly experience drug dealer,” James said. “These are the type of people we want off the streets.”
Jay Robert Smithhart, 30, had been convicted Sept. 26 by a jury of Level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine, Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony possession of a narcotic drug, Level 6 felony unlawful possession of syringe and Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Smithhart waived his right to a jury and requested a bench trial for the second phase of his trial and was found guilty of being a habitual offender.
Elwood police stopped a car Smithhart was riding in after the driver failed to dim her brights March 22, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Officer Matthew Mills.
With the help of Sgt. Marcus Shoppell, Mills wrote, he searched the vehicle and found a black plastic bag in the driver’s seat. Shoppell found a floral zippered bag with a loaded syringe inside.
The officers went on to find several additional bags, including 20 containing crystal meth, weighing more than 78 grams; two containing heroin, weighing more than 1.53 grams; three containing a powder that tested positive for cocaine, weighing .95 grams; nine pink capsules marked Dormin; and eight packages of Suboxone, the affidavit said.
In addition, the officers reported finding 42 syringes in the search.
According to the affidavit, officers also found a .38-caliber Ruger with a full magazine and one round in the chamber. At the time, Smithhart claimed the gun belonged to the vehicle’s owner but refused to say more.
On Wednesday, James said there was overwhelming evidence through jail phone calls that Smithhart did not accept responsibility for the drugs in his possession and instead he blamed others for his incarceration, saying the “county is corrupt, the police are corrupt.”
Defense attorney Stephanie Wade said Smithhart maintains his innocence.
Hopper pointed to Smithhart's criminal history and multiple crimes of violence in addition to the large quantity of drugs. He said Smithhart was released from incarceration on a previous conviction and “almost immediately” became involved in drug activities.
There were no mitigating circumstances in the case, and “that is rare,” Hopper said. He said Smithhart sold "violence and despair" in Madison County.
Hopper ordered Smithhart to serve all 40 years in the DOC.
