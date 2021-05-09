ANDERSON – Excited to divest herself of some of the furniture and knickknacks that cluttered her Muncie home, Michelle Thompson in 2018 was in search of a place along Indiana 38 where she could set up a booth.
Asking how much it would cost to rent a space on a farm in rural Pendleton, the owner told her she could set up shop for the annual Highway 38 Sale at no cost.
Following a two-year hiatus because of rain in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Thompson returned this year to a public that bought most of what she brought, including a six-piece rattan furniture set, ceramic canisters and Santa decorations.
“You wouldn’t believe how much we sold today,” she said.
Thompson was one of dozens of vendors who set up booths along the 36-mile route between Noblesville and New Castle. Vendors set up shop in Lapel, Pendleton and Markleville in Madison County. In addition to sales at residences and businesses along Indiana 38, signs dotted the route advertising off-road garage, barn and yard sales at homes and subdivisions, such as Huntziger Farms, in Pendleton.
In some areas, cars parked along the highway bumper to bumper slowed traffic, while in others, property owners made way for parking in their fields.
Thompson and her husband Jeremy estimated about 300 people stopped to look at what they had to offer.
“Everybody seemed like they were in a great mood,” she said.
Jeremy Thompson said he welcomed the opportunity to socialize after a year of waiting out the pandemic.
“It felt good to really talk to people today,” he said. “You don’t know what connections you have till you start talking to people. We live in Muncie, but we live close enough to most of the people who came through that we can find something in common.”
Sandra Baugher, an acquaintance of Thompson, was surprised to run into her along the short route she followed out of Pendleton.
“It was a very nice surprise,” said the Anderson resident, who found a Japanese table to buy among the treasures Thompson offered. “We weren’t even going to come this far.”
Like many others, Baugher said she was thrilled to come out into the beautiful spring weather after a year in seclusion because of the pandemic.
“It’s a refreshing thing everyone needs right now. It’s like therapy,” she said. “It’s sense of community when you can get out.”
Other vendors also reported booming business. Tina Cook, who set up a tent with her Scentsy products, including scented waxes and warmers, in downtown Pendleton, said business was at least twice what it normally has been in the five previous years she has participated.
“It was record-breaking,” the Pendleton resident said.
Cook said business usually slows down in the afternoon as families get ready to send their teens to Pendleton Heights High School’s prom, but this year, there was steady foot traffic all day, and visitors disappointed she was shutting down her tent at 5 p.m.
“It was hard to get a potty break,” she said. “People actually were bummed that it closed early today.”
Normally, Cook is able to work her booth alone, but this year she needed help. And at one point, she said, she had to send someone to her home to get more product.
“We’re hurtin’, we did so well,” she said.
In fact, the person in the booth next door sold out of product on Friday and just didn’t come back on Saturday, Cook said.
