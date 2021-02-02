ANDERSON – Employees with the Madison County Highway Department have been working on the clock for up to 96 consecutive hours.
Saturday's wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, rain and cold temperatures played havoc with roads in the northern part of the county.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the highway department, said he hoped crews would complete clearing a travel lane on county roads north of Ind. 128 by Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re putting salt and sand at intersections in the rest of the county that have become slick,” he said. “There are places in the north part of the county where the snow is as high as the mailboxes.”
Winds diminished in the past 24 hours, enabling crews to open east/west roads.
The National Weather Service forecast includes a chance of snow Thursday and Sunday with temperatures expected to fall into the single digits at night for most of next week.
Harless said an additional two inches of snow hit the county Sunday.
“There is a lot of drifting, mostly on the east/west county roads,” he noted. “All the main roads south of 800 North have been cleared.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said local agencies have responded since Saturday to 23 reports of property damage accidents and five personal injury accidents while assisting 18 motorists.
No serious personal injury accidents occurred and the calls for assistance were mainly for slide-offs, the sheriff said.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said Monday the city street department cleared the secondary streets Sunday.
“All the main streets are good,” he said. “We’re making sure the main streets are staying clear.”
The city spread salt on hills and intersections that became slick Monday when the temperature rose.
