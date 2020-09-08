ANDERSON — The administrative hiring process, reentry to in-person instruction and access to public meetings were on the minds of several members of the public at Tuesday’s meeting of the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees.
Among those who spoke in regard to the recent hiring process — which led the hiring committee’s preferred candidate for a principal’s position at Anderson Elementary School to withdraw from consideration — was the No. 2 choice, Terasha Webb.
“Many of the qualifications caught me by surprise,” Webb said.
Prior to the start of the meeting, which had a higher than usual law enforcement presence, board President Patrick Hill admonished the audience to remain civil and respectful and to avoid intimidation and personal attacks.
Though they didn’t receive any response to their demands, some speakers wanted to know what the board’s plan was to fill the elementary school principal’s position, which they advocated should go to Webb. They also demanded the school board have before the next meeting a plan to fill the superintendent’s position with a permanent candidate.
Parents, staff and other members of the community over the weekend flocked in support of Webb, who they said was more qualified than Weston Bonczek, a candidate from Indianapolis Public Schools. Webb supporters said they were concerned about the process that led the district to select a white male from outside the community with four years’ experience and only a bachelor’s degree over a Black female with 17 years of experience at Anderson Elementary School and working on her doctorate degree.
“The biggest thing people are talking about is an iron-clad written process for hiring,” said Lindsay Brown, a frequent critic of the ACS board and administration. “Until you have a process and presented to the community as a whole, you’re just fishing.”
Speakers alternately supported and opposed the decision to return to in-person classes on Oct. 19, a decision made at the August board meeting. Supporters urged the district to either stick with the original plan or return even earlier on Sept. 21, while opponents asked the board to reconsider the decision to return.
Father of three, Joe Curtis said he was in favor sending students back to in-person classes.
“It is very difficult with three kids for us to manage to get them through their homework,” he said.
However, Amber Jones, a parent of two, advocated to keep the Oct. 19 reentry date in place.
“Pushing it up early seems irresponsible,” she said. “Continually changing those plans makes it hard for parents to know how to proceed.”
Anderson Federation of Teachers President G. Randall Harrison said he has fielded questions from several teachers from the pre-K through grade 4 schools which asked why they also can’t return to hybrid education as the plan requires for students in the higher grade levels. The request, he said, is inspired in part by reports of some staff testing positive even though classes are not taking place in person.
“We are not anti-reopening. We’re pro reopening as safely as possible,” he said at least three times.
Some attendees, including Anikka King, another frequent critic of the board and administration, questioned why the board decided to conduct the meeting in the boardroom at the ACS administration building rather than the lager cafeteria or auditorium at Anderson High School. Because of social distancing requirements, at least half of those who tried to attend were told to remain in the lobby where they would watch the meeting streamed on Facebook Live, which was fraught with technical difficulties.
“As a member of the community, I would like to know why we don’t have adequate facilities here tonight,” she said.
