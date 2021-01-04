ANDERSON — The Historic Fall Creek Pendleton Settlement Inc. has received a $2,500 grant to restore the historic Grove Lawn Cemetery.
The grant was part of the Historic Preservation Education Grants from Indiana Landmarks.
The funds are to be used to film a five-day cemetery restoration workshop at Grove Lawn Cemetery and create educational videos outlining the need for cemetery restoration and proper techniques.
Indiana Landmarks announced the award last week as part of more than $215,000 awarded statewide.
The old section of Grove Lawn Cemetery is one of the largest burial grounds of early settlers in Madison County, according to its website. To historians and genealogists, this section is better known as Old Falls Cemetery or Pendleton Cemetery.
Kayla Hassett with the Town of Pendleton said Monday some of the gravesites date back to 1834.
She said a planned workshop in 2020 was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re hoping a cemetery restoration group can conduct the workshop this year,” Hassett said. “They would work on restoration of the cemetery for five days and then conduct a public workshop.”
Funding for the restoration is through donations to the Historic Fall Creek Pendleton Settlement and the Grove Lawn Cemetery fund.
“This is a great opportunity,” Haskett said of restoring the historic cemetery.
The Indiana Landmarks organization said the grants support efforts such as architectural assessments and repairs at historic houses of worship as well as digital walking tours and workshops.
“Indiana Landmarks offers grants to help get the ball rolling on preservation projects and help spark community revitalization around the state,” Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks, said in a press release. “We’re extremely grateful, especially in these challenging times, that we’re able to continue to offer this crucial support to local preservation groups.”
