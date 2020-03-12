INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb sent a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, outlining steps his administration is implementing and actions the public can take to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
The edicts included limiting non-essential gatherings to no more than 250 people, school corporations getting a 20-day waiver from the required 180 instructional days and suspension of visitation at the Department of Corrections.
The governor sent eight tweets, just before 4:30 p.m.:
This is a time when we must do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our most vulnerable populations and reduce their potential to acquire or spread this virus. While some actions are drastic, now, not later, is the time to act. 1/8— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 12, 2020
Today I'm initiating:Non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people.Effective immediately, school corporations will be provided with a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for use as needed for the remainder of the academic year. 2/8— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 12, 2020
Child care and adult day care facilities should institute social distancing and minimize large gatherings.Nursing facilities and hospitals should restrict and screen visitors. Any individual who is allowed to visit is restricted to the patient’s room. 3/8— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 12, 2020
The Indiana Department of Correction has suspended visitation at all facilities as a precaution for the health and safety of IDOC staff and offenders. 4/8— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 12, 2020
Individuals over 60 years of age or those with a known underlying health issue such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or chronic respiratory disease should limit their public exposure. 5/8— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 12, 2020
Those who run senior centers and congregate meal services should consider suspending congregate meals services and arrange for home delivery.Encourage businesses to utilize telework policies, if available. 6/8— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 12, 2020
I fully expect there will be additional actions warranted in the coming days. Just as we have since the beginning of the year, we are working with partners at all levels to secure all necessary resources for any escalation of this virus. 7/8— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 12, 2020
More information may be found at: https://t.co/t4KyZMGbyY 8/8— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 12, 2020
