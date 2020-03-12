INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb sent a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, outlining steps his administration is implementing and actions the public can take to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

The edicts included limiting non-essential gatherings to no more than 250 people, school corporations getting a 20-day waiver from the required 180 instructional days and suspension of visitation at the Department of Corrections.

The governor sent eight tweets, just before 4:30 p.m.:

Tags

Recommended for you