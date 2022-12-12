ALEXANDRIA — Those special feelings in the heart could indicate something known as "holiday heart syndrome."
Holiday heart syndrome is where heart issues such as atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat, occur as a result of overindulgence, particularly of alcohol and salty foods, according to an article from Cleveland Clinic.
"Anything that irritates the heart and throws it out of rhythm is something we see during the holidays," said Preetham Jetty, a cardiologist with Community Hospital Anderson.
Jetty listed alcohol as an irritant. He later compared it to the effects of caffeine, as an excess of either can irritate the heart and cause irregular beating.
A normal heart beats 60 to 80 times per minute, but in atrial fibrillation, heartbeats nearly double that, Jetty said.
Atrial fibrillation symptoms include heart palpitations, lightheadedness, extreme fatigue, shortness of breath and chest pain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Palpitations are feelings of your heart beating fast, fluttering or pounding.
Atrial fibrillation is generally not something to fret about, Jetty said, as it is typically not long-lasting. If symptoms persist for more than 30 minutes, it may be time to consult a doctor or go to an emergency room if a primary care physician isn't available.
Care will likely consist of a blood thinner pill, which should put the heart back in rhythm, he said.
Irregular heartbeats aren't the only heart issue showing up during the holidays. Dec. 25 and 26 are the two days with the highest number of heart attack deaths, according to a study cited in a November 2022 American Heart Association news release.
Chest pain and shortness of breath are also symptoms of a heart attack, according to the CDC.
Some symptoms vary based on gender, according to the AHA. Women are more likely than men to experience nausea/vomiting, shortness of breath and jaw/back pain.
If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, the CDC recommends calling 911 right away.
Jetty has some recommendations that may help prevent heart issues during the holidays and year-round: getting at least 20 minutes of physical activity per day, limiting alcohol consumption and eating small but frequent meals.
"(Your heart's) like a dog; it loves a daily walk. It tends to work better, it lasts longer, it's less cranky and irritable."