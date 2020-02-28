ANDERSON — Although Tammy Holland was born in 1968, she is celebrating her “13th” birthday today with family in Las Vegas.
Holland was born on Feb. 29, 1968, which as most people realize is a leap year, falling on the calendar once every four years.
“I will be 13,” the Anderson resident exclaimed. “I’ve finally reached my teenage years.”
Holland said younger people don’t know what Leap Year means but older people immediately understand.
“A lot of people wonder when I celebrate my birthday,” she laughed. “I always celebrate the last day of February.”
Holland is in Las Vegas with her four children to celebrate her birthday and recent divorce.
“We’re going to have a big party,” she added. “We’re going to Hell’s Kitchen and taking in a show.”
Holland said her children always knew she was born on Feb. 29.
“My grandkids were like what do you mean,” she laughed? “You’re younger than me. How can you drive?”
Growing up, Holland’s parents always arranged a big birthday party for her every four years.
“They would rent the entire skating rink and I could invite all my friends,” she said.
Holland, who works at the Hopewell Center, said one of her clients was born Feb. 29.
“When I worked at Hoosier Park there were three other people that were born on Feb. 29,” she said. “It was amazing.”
Holland was making her first trip to Las Vegas.
“There is no place better than Vegas,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.