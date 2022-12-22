ANDERSON — Home is definitely the place to be this weekend, according to Micah Mitchell, who operates the Madison County Weather Update on Twitter.
“The storm is going to play out as expected,” Mitchell said Thursday. “The rain will change to snow between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“The change will happen fast, with the temperatures dropping 10 degrees per hour,” he said. “By midnight, the temperature will be in single digits.”
Mitchell said Madison County is expected to receive from 3 to 6 inches of snow by Friday morning.
“With this cold front coming in, it will squeeze out every once of moisture,” he said. “The winds are supposed to be between 35 and 55 miles per hour. We will have blizzard conditions at times.”
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis put out a winter storm warning through 7 p.m. Friday with a high temperature of 1 degree.
Wind chills could be as low as 34 degrees below zero and drifting snow.
Scott Harless, superintendent with the Madison County Highway Department, said the department will be stationing trucks equipped with snowplows at fire stations around the county.
He said the crews are working 12-hour shifts; some employees are at home waiting for the storm to begin.
“With the rain, we can’t put brine on the roads, so there will be no pretreatment,” Harless said. “The next two days will be tricky with the high winds.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said his department also is working 12-hour shifts with patrol officers and detectives.
‘That adds to the number of officers on the roads,” he said. “That increases our available manpower by almost 50%.”
Mellinger said his department will work closely with the highway department and Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
“We’ve been through this before,’ he said. “We have it down to a science.”
Mellinger said some deputies will be stationed at facilities that are open around the clock, and others will remain on patrol
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the city street department is working 12-hour shifts.
“Light and Power is prepared in the event of power outages, and the snow team has been activated.”
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said if local residents lose power; they should not use a stove for heat.
“They can heat with a kerosene stove, but it should be kept 2 to 4 feet from anything flammable,” he said. “If they use a portable generator, it should be kept outside the residence to prevent the build-up of carbon monoxide.”
Cravens said people should also be careful with the placement of candles used to provide light.
“We’re preparing,” he said. “We have salt at all the stations and staffing up the ambulances.”
Cravens said in the event of a true emergency, residents should call 911.