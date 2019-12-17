ANDERSON — Two days after Larry Lawson posted pictures on Facebook of the custom bikes stolen from his antique store he had a tip on their whereabouts.
Police investigated the location provided by Lawson and found additional items he had reported stolen. A homeless man found at the site is accused of stealing the property.
William Robert “Vance” Simmonds, 26, was charged with Level 5 felony burglary and Level 6 felony theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000.
Several antique bicycles, antique cameras and collectable framed photos valued at approximately $4,000 were reported stolen from Lawson’s antique shop in the 300 block of West Fifth Street on Dec. 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Trent Chamberlin of the Anderson Police Department.
The social media post of Lawson’s custom bicycles was shared dozens of times online. Lawson told police a photo that was posted showed two of his missing bikes in a kitchen with a wood stove and he provided police with a possible address of the location, according to the affidavit.
“Once inside the residence, I immediately recognized the kitchen area (including the wood stove) from the Facebook photos,” Chamberlin wrote.
Simmonds was located in a bedroom at the residence with a basket next to him containing three antique cameras that Lawson identified as his missing property, according to the affidavit.
Officers searched a wooded area near the residence and one of the missing bicycles, another camera, and other property including a large photo were recovered, Chamberlin wrote.
Simmonds told police he was extremely fond of antiques and accompanied another man to Lawson’s shop and helped the man take several items, according to the affidavit.
“Vance admitted that they often go through buildings, looking for items to steal and sell, so as to buy food and dope,” Chamberlin wrote in the affidvit.
