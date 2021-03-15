MIDDLETOWN — An old rail corridor through Middletown will become a 5.27-mile asphalt trail after the state awarded a Next Level Trails grant to the Fall Creek Park Board.
Starting on the west side of town at Mechanicsburg Road, Honey Creek Trail will connect Middletown’s three parks as it continues southeast through the unincorporated area of Honey Creek before ending at Henry County Road 600 North.
The park board has been working on the project for about 15 years, said Rusty Conner, park superintendent for the Middletown Fall Creek Township Park Department.
“It’s a long, long, long process, but we’re excited about it,” Conner said. “Our goal is to start construction this fall and be complete by January of 2022.”
He worked on the grant with Jeff Ray of Healthy Communities of Henry County, Park Board President John Rhodes and Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The grant is for $1.6 million and requires a 20% local match.
“We would love to eventually connect Sulphur Springs, and into Cardinal Greenway through the Wilbur Wright Trail in New Castle,” Conner said.
The second round of Next Level Trails grants included $29.6 million for 70 miles of new trail development in Indiana.
“Trails have been an important resource for Hoosiers’ physical and mental well-being throughout the pandemic,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a press release announcing the grants.
“These projects are a transformational investment in quality of life for communities across our state and a valuable tool for economic and tourism development,” Holcomb said. “We are creating important connections that take us one step closer to becoming the most trail-friendly state in the country.”
