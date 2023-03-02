Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Central Indiana. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water crossings, creeks, and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&