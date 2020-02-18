ANDERSON — Congressional candidate Matthew Hook is clearly taking a different approach to the upcoming primary.
Hook, 62, of Carmel, is one of 14 candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination in the 5th District.
The seat in the U.S. House is up for grabs this year following the announcement in 2019 that incumbent Republican Susan Brooks would not seek reelection.
“I started thinking about running before Susan Brooks announced she wasn’t running,” Hook said during a telephone interview Monday with The Herald Bulletin. “My concern is the fiscal and environmental issues. I didn’t feel they were a priority.”
Hook said it will be a challenge to break out of the primary field of candidates.
“I’m talking about the tough issues that no one is willing to address,” he said. “Issues like the deficit, climate change, Social Security and Medicare. There will have to be some sacrifices.”
Hook said he supports a tax increase to add revenues for the federal government. He wants to do away with capital gains on investments.
“Ninety percent of the capital gains investments go to the wealthiest top 5% of taxpayers,” he said. “For people earning more than $10 million, half of their income comes from capital gains. For people making under $100,000 they get 1% from capital gains. That would even the playing field.”
Hook said a lot of candidates are talking about the federal deficit but are not willing to address how to reduce it in the future.
“We’re adults,” he said. “We don’t believe in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy anymore. We’re following the modern monetary theory that is leaving the deficit for our children.”
Hook said many scientists point to the warming trend in the climate over the past century that is a result of human activity.
“I believe this is an issue for us,” he said. “We should do away with the federal incentives on fossil fuels.”
Hook believes the answer should be revenue neutral and is supportive of a carbon fee that would be administered equally across the country.
He is supportive of some programs being advocated by President Donald Trump.
Concerning border security and national defense, Hook said that lawmakers should decide the amount of money to be spent and then leave it to the experts on how to use those funds.
Across the political spectrum of conservative and moderate, Hook said he is on the 40- or 50-yard line, but is willing to talk about the issues the other candidates are discussing.
He said fundraising will not be one of his strengths for the primary.
“Money is a concern,” Hook said. “I won’t accept money from special interests.”
