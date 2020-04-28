ANDERSON – Republican congressional candidate Matthew Hook’s positions differ from most rank-and-file party members on several policy issues.
Hook is one of 15 candidates in the June primary seeking the GOP nomination in the 5th Congressional District. It will be an open seat after the announcement last year by incumbent Republican Susan Brooks that she would not seek another term.
Hook, who lives in Carmel and is a retired CPA and attorney, is running for the first time for elective office. His campaign is focused on finances and the environment.
“I’m frustrated with a lot of special-interest money,” he said Monday during an internet conference hosted by the Madison County Tea Party.
Hook said taxes should be increased, particularly on the wealthiest people in the country, to reduce the national deficit.
When President George H.W. Bush raised taxes there was a federal government surplus, Hook noted.
“We have to start limiting spending and remove the preferential treatment for those taking advantage of the capital gains tax,” Hook explained.
He said taxes on capital gains are capped at 15%, which is less than the tax rate being paid by middle income families. If the capital gains tax were increased, people would continue to invest and spend money, he added.
The government is not raising enough money to pay for Medicare, Social Security, military spending and to pay off the debt, according to Hook.
He also said the last tax cut advocated by President Donald Trump didn’t make financial sense.
“From a fiscal standpoint, Representative Brooks didn’t understand that the tax cut wouldn’t pay for itself,” Hook said, noting that something has to be done to lower the federal deficit or it will slow the nation’s economic growth.
Hook is opposed to government being involved in decisions about abortion.
“That’s a woman’s decision,” he said, pointing to pregnancies caused by rape and incest, and situations where the mother’s health is at risk.
Hook supports background checks for gun ownership at gun shows and said each state should determine its own concealed weapons laws.
He supports some positions of President Trump, but Hook disagrees with Trump’s denial of climate change and the president’s criticism of past leaders such as Sen. John McCain.
“A representative is not supposed to be a rubber stamp for a political party,” he said. “They are supposed to represent the people of the district.”
