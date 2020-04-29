ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, which furloughed 998 employees on March 16, has filed a notice with the state and city that it “may remain closed for business for the foreseeable future.”
The WARN notice, written by Senior Vice President and General Manager Trent McIntosh, was dated Wednesday and sent to the Indiana Department of Workforcement Development, Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. and the Region 5 Workforce Board.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988 requires most businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60-day advance notification of plant closings and mass layoffs.
McIntosh wrote in the WARN notice that due to “the unforeseeable, unanticipated and substantial reduction in business levels resulting from the pubic health emergency caused by COVID-19,” 998 employees in Anderson were furloughed.
“Hoosier Park, LLC intends for the furloughs to be temporary; however, given the unknown certainty surrounding COVID-19, it is possible that the furloughs could become a permanent layoff,” McIntosh wrote. “Employees may have the right to bump any other employees pursuant to the collective bargaining agreement.”
McIntosh noted that the WARN Act ordinarily requires a 60-day advance notice, but due to the public health emergency, he wrote, compliance was not possible “as the furloughs are the result of business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable at the time that notice would have been required.
“Therefore, this notice is given as soon as practicable under the given circumstances,” he wrote.
The letter states that Hoosier Park will not need assistance for retraining employees because they “fully intend to re-open with our existing employees.”
“Should circumstances change, we will contact the necessary state and local agencies to provide support as needed,” McIntosh wrote.
The notice is filed as a closure, not a layoff, on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development website.
The Herald Bulletin contacted the city of Anderson, state and McIntosh on Wednesday afternoon for comment but they did not immediately respond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.