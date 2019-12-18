ANDERSON — Indiana’s two horse-track casinos are ready to start dealing cards with live table games on Jan. 1.
The Indiana Gaming Commission on Tuesday gave the final approval to Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Anderson and Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville to launch live-dealer table games.
Legislation approved by the Indiana General Assembly in 2015 initially allowed the two racinos to introduce live-dealer table games in 2021, but a gambling bill that passed this spring advanced the start date to Jan. 1, 2020.
Until Jan. 1, 2020, the racinos are only allowed to offer slot machines and table games with electronic dealers.
Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand redesigned their facilities and hired more than 500 additional employees combined to accommodate the live dealer tables.
Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager of Hoosier Park, told the Indianapolis Business Journal that the casinos guaranteed a minimum wage of $20 per hour.
“I think that created some excitement,” McIntosh said.
Live-dealer table games will open at both casinos at 1 p.m. Jan. 1.
Hoosier Park will have 28 tables with 179 seats. Games will include craps, blackjack, roulette, Mississippi stud, three-card poker and EZ baccarat.
Indiana Grand will have 43 tables with 304 seats and will offer craps, blackjack, roulette, Mississippi stud, three-card poker and mini-baccarat.
Indiana Gaming Commission Executive Director Sara Gonso Tait told IBJ they haven’t had any issues with the racinos preparing for the launch.
“Well done so far,” Tait said. “It’s an exciting New Year’s Day.”
