ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino reopened its casino doors this week, and there was already a line of people outside waiting to enter by 11 a.m. Monday.
The casino, which had been closed because of coronavirus concerns, reopened at 6 a.m. Monday.
The reopening of the casino comes with changes to ensure the safety of staff and patrons.
Upon entry, patrons are asked to stand in line 6 feet apart from the person in front and behind them. They are then asked a few questions about whether they feel sick or have been out of Indiana or the country in the last month. Patrons are then asked to present ID as a staff member checks their temperature.
Masks are offered upon entry, but not required unless a patron wants to play at a table. Monday morning around 10 a.m., it appeared that a little over half of the patrons were wearing masks while in the casino.
Some slots and seats at tables are closed to ensure social distancing, and “cleaned” signs sit on tables that have been sanitized. The casino is open to only 50% capacity, and employees must undergo health checks daily and will be required to wear masks.
Hoosier Park officials had not responded by Tuesday to questions from The Herald Bulletin concerning the reopening of the casino.
