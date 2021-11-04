ANDERSON — Caesars Entertainment has received approval for up to a $34 million expansion of Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
A special exception request to expand the existing facility by 38,000 square feet got approval Wednesday from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
Hoosier Park opened in 1994 for horse racing; in 2007, it got approval to add a casino to the facility.
The 38,000-square-foot addition will be on the west side of the building, to the south of the current casino entrance.
The expansion will allow for an additional 100 slot machines, bringing the total to 1,400, plus 25 new table games.
The plans call for a new restaurant and bar facilities with a new drive-through area for valet parking.
The expansion to the building’s exterior is expected to cost an estimated $25 million, with an additional expenditure of an estimated $7 million to $9 million on the interior.
“This is a project we have been anticipating for some time,” said Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development.
Groundbreaking is expected next April, with construction expected to take 13 to 15 months.
Stires said the addition to the facility will create new job opportunities in the casino.
“We’re super excited about this project,” said Trent McIntosh with owner Caesars Entertainment. “The additional restaurant and bar facilities will make Hoosier Park a better entity in Anderson.”
When asked, McIntosh said that previous discussions about possibly adding a hotel will be ongoing.
Currently, improvements at the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino are expected to be completed by the end of this year.
Caesars is spending an estimated $32.5 million at the Shelbyville facility that will create up to 100 jobs.
That expansion of about 25,000 square feet will add 100 slot machines and 25 table games.
