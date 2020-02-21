ANDERSON — About 2:30 Thursday afternoon, the nation’s 50 governors were scheduled to patch in to a conference call with officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to talk about the deadly coronavirus that is believed to have started in China and spread to the rest of the world.
As assistant secretary of Homeland Security, the nation’s third-largest federal agency, John H. Hill normally would have participated in the call.
“Assistant Secretary Hill graciously got somebody else in the office to handle that,” Anderson University President John Pistole said as he introduced Hill to about a dozen students in the Situation Room in Decker Hall.
The small gathering is one of many in recent years with current and former federal officials, including former FBI Director James Comey, special counsel Robert Mueller and former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. They have been brought to campus at the invitation of Pistole, a former deputy director of the FBI, serving under the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, to share insights on current events, leadership and careers in public service.
In addition to the one-on-one meeting with political science, cybersecurity and national security majors, Hill participated in a free public fireside chat with Pistole on Thursday evening at Reardon Auditorium.
A former director of Indiana Homeland Security, Hill said it was his nearly 30-year career with the Indiana State Police that informed his philosophy and leadership style. During that time, he often went on ride-alongs to observe how troopers did their jobs.
“It helped close performance gaps,” the Hoosier said.
Hill, who attended the same church as Vice President Mike Pence, told the students if they hope to work for elected officials, regardless of their political affiliations, they need to get involved with political campaigns.
“People in those jobs want people around them that they can trust to advance their agenda,” he said.
AU student Alexis Sorrell was interested in the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue campaign intended to bring awareness to human trafficking.
Hill said it’s often difficult to get victims to report human trafficking and that the type of visa they get as victims of a crime has a backlog of 200,000.
“Sometimes, they’re from foreign countries that don’t trust the police,” he said.
AU senior Mikki Moore, a national security and criminal justice major who hopes to work in federal law enforcement, said she appreciates the unique opportunity she has had over the past four years to meet high-level federal officials like Hill.
“I’ve learned so much from them. The compare and contrast is amazing,” she said. “They make it super relatable. They don’t glamorize it.”
Her favorite visitor, Moore said, was former National Counterterrorism Center director Matthew Olsen, who spoke with students about this time last year.
“He was very personable, and he was very engaging to underclassmen,” she said.
