MUNCIE — One Hoosier who didn’t have to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre secondhand is Olon Dotson.
A professor of architecture at Ball State University and a member of the board of directors at Indiana Landmarks, Dotson’s family is among those who survived the historic bombing of the 35-block area that has come to be known as Black Wall Street. He interviewed his late grandfather about it twice.
“I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with Tulsa because I have this history. I always have to balance it the same way I have to balance my love of the United States in spite of its history of treatment of my people,” he said.
Though he was born in Indianapolis, Dotson is a descendant of Cherokee and Creek freedmen who were enslaved by Native Americans and moved to Oklahoma in the Trail of Tears. Some eventually settled in Tulsa.
“They didn’t all come out here after slavery. They were already out here because they were owned by the five civilized tribes,” he said. “That’s a pretty peculiar situation to be owned by people who were dispossessed of their land.”
His family, including his great-grandmother Ida “Bootsie” Windom Dennie and great-grandfather George Dennie, and their three children experienced the aftermath of the bombing. They were members of the Mount Zion Baptist Church, completed six months before the bombing in May 1921, and one of the buildings often featured in images of the massacre, he said.
“Hers was one of the few houses that remained. It wasn’t skipped over, but Norfolk Street was a little further. It was a little on the fringe,” he said.
When the massacre happened, George Dennie, a carpenter, and his oldest son, Alfred Dennie, Dotson’s grandfather, were working in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Dennies’ other son, 14-year-old George Dennie, heard a ruckus and went outside to see what was going on, Dotson said.
“He saw a white man coming down the street towards him with a gun, a rifle,” he said. “As he tried to run away, he fell into a basement of a house that was burnt to the ground.”
George Dennie suffered third-degree burns over most of his body. But because of all the buildings that had been burnt down, including the hospital that served Tulsa’s Black community, he was treated by the Red Cross, Dotson said.
“The white hospitals weren’t accepting us, even those with the severe injuries,” he said.
Dotson, who spent the weekend in Tulsa at events commemorating the centennial of the massacre, said some were postponed or canceled because of threats by armed white supremacists.
“That doesn’t give me much hope that reconciliation will ever be possible,” he said. “But I have to hold on to some hope and not become a complete afro-pessimist.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.