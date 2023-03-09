INDIANAPOLIS — A bill raising the pay for Hoosiers serving jury duty unanimously passed Wednesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Under House Bill 1466, authored by Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, those answering a jury duty summons would go from earning $15 to $30 per day. Those chosen to actually serve would go from $40 to $80 per day. On the sixth day of a trial, the rate would jump to $90 per day.
Davis said that currently jurors' daily compensation is “far below” Indiana’s state and federal minimum wage. She said it’s been 25 years since rates increased.
“Jury service represents one of the most important civic responsibilities that we have as citizens,” Davis said.
Four people gave testimony, all in support.
Heather Welch, a judge of the Marion County Superior Court in Indiana, said that after she recently finished a three-week trial and thanked her jurors for their service, they offered her some suggestions.
The first said that when a trial is as long as three to four weeks, the juror pay should increase to more than $40 a day. The person who suggested this said their employer only paid them for five days of jury service, then the person had to take paid time off and unpaid leave of absence.
“I lost wages serving as a juror,” Welch quoted the person as saying.
The second suggestion Welch read to the committee was that of a stay-at-home mother who added that childcare expenses should be reimbursed.
The last person was an electrician who shared that if they weren't on the job, they weren't paid. The person was able to reach out to family for financial help but expressed concern for people without others to assist them.
“So I think it really justifies this increase,” Welch said.
Also passed unanimously by the committee on Wednesday was House Joint Resolution 1 by Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, which strikes the state superintendent of public instruction from the line of succession for governor.
“We just don't want to have a process where an appointed individual can act as governor within the state,” Prescott said.
The position was an elected one before House Bill 1005 was crafted in the 2019 session and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The state superintendent of public instruction is now appointed by the governor.