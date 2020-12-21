ANDERSON — Long before there were shopping malls, the Park Place area of Anderson was home to a number of small businesses.
Several local business owners are hopeful that the effort by the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to make improvements to Athletic Park will revitalize the neighborhood.
There were once a grocery store, pharmacy and soda fountain between the White River and College Avenue to the east.
The park sitting along the White River was the longtime home of the annual summer Free Fair and harness racing, and in recent years the City Market and the Andersontown Pow Wow celebration of Native American arts.
The Broderick administration this month received a pledge from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to invest up to $20 million for improvements to the eastside park.
With the park upgrade expected to be completed in 2022, the city administration hopes it will be a draw for local residents and bring outside visitors to Anderson.
Eliot Reed, owner of Park Place Arts, said the proposal is awesome.
“It will bring more people into the neighborhood,” he said. “There will be increased foot traffic with the trail system, the Eisenhower and Blue bridges.”
Reed said currently the Park Place area is home to niche businesses and he is hopeful the park improvements will revitalize that business corridor along East Eighth Street.
“Right now there are a lot of vacant buildings,” he said. “This may encourage people to start a local business in the area.
“I hope it becomes a focal point for the community,” Reed said.
He said the disc golf course at Edgewater Park is already attracting a number of people to the area.
Brenda Stamm recently opened Mrs. B’s restaurant at the former location of the Nile Restaurant.
“It would be an asset,” she said of the park improvements. “Maybe the kids could play at the park and parents could come in for a drink.
“I was surprised when I heard of the plans,” Stamm said. “I believe it will be good.
“I’m hoping it brings back the businesses,” she said. “That’s why we invested in Park Place.”
Stamm said the park needs to generate a lot of foot traffic in the area.
Roman Carter owns a building zoned for business that also has apartments on the second floor.
“We will have to see a lot more traffic,” he said. “It could help. I’m really surprised.”
Carter said it will be nice to see large events back at Athletic Park.
“I’m waiting to see how it plays out,” he said. “We need something to attract people to come and live in the community.”
Carter liked the idea of demolishing the now unused above-ground swimming pool in the park.
“We have to get rid of that eyesore,” he said.
Keith Sattler of HWC Engineering presented a drawing of the proposed Athletic Park improvements, including an entry plaza and café, playgrounds, aquatics centers, rock climbing, performance stage and great lawn, and connections to existing trails.
The proposal includes a Ferris wheel, several different water features and playground areas designed for different age groups.
Broderick is optimistic that the Athletic Park improvements would bring significant changes to the Park Place neighborhood.
“This will help transform the area,” the mayor said. “It will be an enhancement.”
Local business owner Shane Bivens said he believes the proposal is a statement on the city’s commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.
