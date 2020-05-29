ELWOOD — At Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood a ray of sunshine breaks through the dark cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recovering patient is going home with fanfare as staff gathers in the lobby to cheer and applaud as the song “Walkin’ on Sunshine” plays. This is how St. Vincent staff sends off those who have made the long journey of recovery from COVID-19.
“Those patients go out with tears running down their cheeks,” Ann Yates, administrator and chief nursing officer, said. “This is someone who struggled to survive on a ventilator and survived and got strong enough to go home.”
St. Vincent Mercy is a small facility, limited to 17 in-patients, without an intensive care unit. Nevertheless, its staff plays an important role during the pandemic with diagnosis and recovery.
“Basically, our plan for the pandemic was when we had someone who needed intensive care, we transferred to Anderson,” Yates said.
After the patients recovered enough to be removed from the ventilator, Yates said, some would return to Elwood.
“When they come off the ventilators, they’re pretty weak and need some attention for recovery,” she said.
Yates’ staff has been “incredible” in spite of concerns about increased risk.
“People were pretty concerned for their own health and well-being and that of their families, but I’ve seen them step right into it and take care of their patient,” she said. “It takes a lot of courage to take care of patients who have a disease that can end your life or someone you love’s life.”
TEAMWORK ON STEROIDS
Mike Schroyer, president of Ascension St. Vincent Northeast Region, described the environment at St. Vincent Anderson as teamwork on steroids.
“They knew what needed to be done. They worked together to make sure they were not only taking care of the patients, but were taking care of each other,” Schroyer said.
He described seeing St. Vincent’s faith-based mission come to life as staff members helped and comforted patients when visitors weren’t permitted in the hospital.
“Without having visitors in here, we had our staff helping patients Facetime their loved ones,” Schroyer said. “They’d be there at their bedside holding their hands and comforting them and talking to them and helping them through this very scary time.”
Schroyer said that Ascension started planning for the pandemic in January when news reports began to circulate about the coronavirus spreading in China.
By March, he said, it was time to make changes. Ascension hospitals began to control the patient flow process, canceled elective surgeries, stopped allowing visitors and created separate units for patients who tested positive for the virus or who were believed to have been exposed.
Schroyer noted that biggest challenge for hospital staff has been the uncertainty.
“We were getting news updates and changes in protocol several times a day, so we were moving very quickly to adapt to those changes,” Schroyer said. “It was very uncertain at first exactly how this was being transmitted.”
Nowadays, Schroyer said, Ascension has solid and consistent protocols in place.
“We always followed science,” he said. “We followed the CDC guidelines in what we did.”
ONE BIG TEAM
Beth Tharp, president and CEO of Community Hospital, said the biggest challenge for her staff was concern for their families.
“When you’re in health care it’s because your heart’s in wanting to take care of people,” she said. “That’s what their calling is, but also this was somewhat unknown especially in the beginning, and then going home to families.”
Tharp said that those who worked in health care have been blessed to continue working while so many others have been out of work, although balancing work and home life can be challenging especially in these rough times.
“I love this hospital,” Tharp said. “I wouldn’t want to have done it anywhere else because we are one big family, one big team and we support each other.”
To meet the challenges of the pandemic, Tharp said, the Community Hospital staff pulled together with everyone pitching in to do what needed to be done.
“You’d see physical therapists sitting at our screening table. One of our employees who works in nuclear medicine helped clean. You never hear that’s your job, you need to do that,” she said. “It’s all of our jobs. We really have everybody’s back here.”
Tharp expressed concern that people might be afraid to come to the hospital and risk exposure to the coronavirus.
“I want to make sure our community knows that we’re here for them and that we are taking absolutely every precaution to protect the safety of our patients and that this is a safe place to come for care,” Tharp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.