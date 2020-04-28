ANDERSON — Leaders of two of Madison County’s hospitals answered questions Tuesday about the local impact of COVID-19 on their organizations, during a Rotary meeting via video conferencing platform Zoom.
Mike Schroyer, president of Ascension St. Vincent Northeast Region, and Beth Tharp, president and CEO at Community Hospital Anderson, answered questions posed by moderator Nancy Anderson, director of the St. Vincent Anderson Regional Foundation.
Both leaders reported that their facilities have enough personal protective equipment, ventilators and open beds. They both said being part of a larger hospital system with combined purchasing power has helped with logistics.
“Going forward, we’re going to have to keep this stockpile up, because this is not the end. This is going to be going on for a while,” Schroyer said.
Tharp thanked the community for reaching the hospital’s goal of 10,000 homemade cloth masks. The masks are given to patients, employees not in direct patient care, people arriving at the hospital for a test or x-ray without a mask and in physicians’ offices.
Both hospitals have surge plans in place in case of a second wave of infections as restrictions are lifted.
Part of that loosening of restrictions is the return of elective surgeries to both hospitals. To plan for that, the hospitals have been delineating areas for patients with and without COVID-19.
“The flow throughout this hospital will be totally different than it was before,” Schroyer said.
Tharp voiced a concern that people are staying away from the hospital out of fear and wanted to reassure the community that everything was being done to keep patients safe.
“We’re still the caring, safe place that we’ve always been,” she said.
On the subject of testing, both Tharp and Schroyer said there is a shortage of kits.
“It’s still a dilemma for the average person to get a test,” Tharp said. “There’s just not enough supplies to go around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.