ANDERSON — Madison County hospital administrators expressed their concerns about a potential coronavirus surge in connection with spring break.
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, hosted a roundtable with hospital leaders from the district Monday via Zoom.
Julie Manas of Ascension St. Vincent Health said what the local hospitals went through during the pandemic was nothing short of awe inspiring.
“The communities supported us,” she said.
Manas said the local pandemic plateaued last summer, followed by a downturn, and positive cases started climbing again in December.
“We’re watching very carefully Michigan,” she said. “We’re starting to see the third spike with spring breaks.”
Manas said the Ascension hospitals in the district have eight patients who have tested positive, down from an earlier peak of 250.
She said staffing numbers have decreased during the pandemic.
Jean Putnam of the Community Health Network said the number of positive cases is currently in the single digits.
“A lot of people have left the profession,” Putnam said of staffing levels. “What is taking place is leading to ‘burnout.’”
She said there are concerns about the behavioral health of the staff.
Spartz said she is working with members of Congress to address the behavioral health concerns within the medical profession.
She said there are also efforts to bolster the supply chain for the necessary personal protection equipment required by the hospitals.
“These are challenging times,” Spartz said.
Both Manas and Putnam said Indiana is doing a better job than other states in making the coronavirus vaccine available to residents.
Manus noted that 60% of the fully vaccinated people in Indiana are women.
“The current state of health care, especially as we make our way out of this pandemic, is a critical issue here in Indiana and across the country,” Spartz said.
The participants in the roundtable discussion also addressed the future of telehealth legislation that Spartz has co-sponsored to extend the authorization for telehealth that is set to expire.
“We must look at how to make our health care system more robust to deliver quality, transparency and value for patients,” Spartz said. “Health care is a high priority for me, and I am working with my colleagues to effect real, positive change in our health care system.”
