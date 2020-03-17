ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson briefly set up a tent on Tuesday to check its condition in the event it is needed during the COVID-19 crisis, according to hospital officials.
“In the event our hospital reaches capacity, the tent outside our emergency department would be used to triage patients and get them to the appropriate care based on their symptoms,” said hospital spokeswoman Michele Hockwalt.
She said the tent was only set up temporarily outside the emergency room and is not currently being used by the hospital.
“While this was only a test, we are confident we will be ready should it be needed,” said Hockwalt.
On Tuesday, Madison County Health Administrator Stephenie Grimes said eight people in Madison County have been tested for the virus and they have zero confirmed cases.
Hockwalt said the hospital is encouraging people to follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials to protect against the COVID-19 virus.
The guidelines include not gathering in groups of more than 10 people at a time, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
