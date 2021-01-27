ANDERSON — More than $1 million was spent on two local Indiana House races in the 2020 election.
The four candidates spent a total of $1,086,098, making them the most expensive races for seats in the Indiana General Assembly in the history of the county.
Two state Republican Party campaign committees provided the candidates in House District 35 and 36 with $550,136, which allowed the party to pick up one seat.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said the spending in the legislative races was the highest he had ever seen.
“I’m not surprised,” he said. “We had a high-quality candidate that the party wanted to see win. It also increased the majority in the House.”
Willis said it was a record year in terms of fundraising for the state Republican Party organization.
“Combining fundraising for the party and Gov. (Eric) Holcomb was a positive,” he said.
According to campaign finance reports filed with the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office, the race for the District 35 seat between incumbent Democrat Melanie Wright and Republican Elizabeth Rowray saw a total of $684,897 spent.
Rowray defeated Wright with 55% of the vote.
Rowray’s campaign reported contributions of $430,875 and expenditures of $419,281 last year.
The Indiana House Republican Campaign Committee provided the campaign with $327,750. The campaign finance report filed by the committee showed the contribution to Rowray’s campaign was the largest in 2020 to any one candidate.
Wright’s campaign reported contributions of $271,432 and expenditures of $265,616.
The campaign received $80,000 from the Indiana House Democrat Caucus and $75,000 from the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education.
In the District 36 race, incumbent Democrat Terri Austin received 53% of the vote to win reelection over Republican Kyle Pierce.
A total of $401,201 was spent by the two candidates.
Austin’s campaign reported contributions of $147,636 and expenditures of $145,740. The campaign received $16,000 from the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education.
Pierce’s campaign reported contributions of $256,057 and expenditures of $255,461. The campaign committee received $158,943 from the Indiana House Republican Campaign Committee and $63,443 from the Indiana State Republican Party.
