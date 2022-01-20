INDIANAPOLIS — A House Republican push to cut taxes after repeated rosy economic outlooks passed the House on Thursday by a 68-25 vote, picking up votes from four Democrats who broke with their caucus.
Author Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, said the revenue forecast in December predicted the state would have $5.1 billion in reserves at the end of the June 30 fiscal year, prompting a bill to lower taxes by up to $1 billion.
This is extra money we’re taking from taxpayers, and so our job is to give it back if we don’t need it,"
One Republican, Rep. Tom Saunders, R-Lewisville, voted against the legislation.
Over four years, the bill reduces the income tax from 3.23% to 3%, eliminates a 1.4% utility tax and repeals the business personal property tax but replaces the revenue for municipalities who depended upon it.
Some Democrats criticized the tax cuts for focusing on businesses and not average Hoosiers. Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, estimated that a family earning $50,000 might pay $120 less in taxes.
“So for the average Joe, this is worth $120 bucks. But in return their college tuition stays high, in return their streets are never paved,” DeLaney said. “For the businesses, the values are much different — hundreds of millions of dollars for our businesses.”
Instead, Democrats called for investing the money, listing dozens of ways $1 billion could benefit Hoosiers.
“We have a robust economy, we have a triple-A bond rating, we have $4 billion in the bank,” Rep. Greg Porter said. “It (could) help generate 53,000 jobs … pay off some of the student debt … baby bonds for an individual to help pay for college … we (could) purchase 142,000 acres of land for conservation …
“This is what a billion dollars could do for the human infrastructure and for building capital for Hoosiers within the state. That’s what we can do in lieu of just giving a tax write-off.”
House Speaker Todd Huston made a rare appearance testifying in support of a bill, saying Hoosiers would be better off deciding how to spend the money themselves.
“If you think that government spending is going to attract people (to Indiana), I show you Illinois,” said Huston, R-Fishers. “We can give (money) back to the people who sent us here.”
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, said the cuts benefited the businesses of her community, especially manufacturing, but could have helped families more.
“Businesses helped contribute to the surplus (and) … most of those small businesses (that benefit) are going to end up putting it right back in at the local level,” Austin said. “Maybe it’s going to give them the chance to raise wages.”
Austin predicted the Senate would make significant changes and said she wanted to keep the bill moving forward.
Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, said that while the bill could be improved, she said the benefits outweighed the negative.
“The most important thing for me is that taxpayers get a break,” Fleming said. “It may not be a monumental amount of money, but it could pay a utility bill; it could buy groceries.”
And while others disparaged the tax breaks for “big businesses,” Fleming said those businesses employed many people in her district and provided great benefits — though she wished the bill provided more for small-business owners.
The bill moves to the Senate, where leaders previously expressed some hesitation, saying they didn’t want to open the budget in a nonbudget year.
“We don’t know what (things) will look like over the next 12 to 24 months — not the least of which is inflationary pressure that we’re really experiencing right now,” said Sen Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville. “We’re going to take a look at it because they’ve put a lot of work into it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.