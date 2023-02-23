INDIANAPOLIS — House Republicans narrowly voted to strip the Indiana University Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender and Reproduction of its state funding, 53-34.
Freshman Rep. Lorissa Sweet, R-Wabash, called Alfred Kinsey — who founded the research institution in 1947 — with his reports on human sexuality, a child predator who studied orgasms in minors.
“Could they be (still be) hiding child predators?” she asked Wednesday.
The New York Times reported Kinsey solicited information from a convicted pedophile for the orgasm study.
Democratic Rep. Matt Piece, whose Bloomington district includes IU, decried the old, unproven allegations as conspiracy fodder, saying he visited the facility and found no evidence of predators.
Under questioning, Sweet admitted that investigations into alleged child abuse had been dropped but couldn’t say why.
Pierce said Kinsey’s research included studying pedophilia and how it can be treated or prevented.
The state budget amendment strips the institute of funding — but IU gets a lump sum of money and decides how to spend it, with some conditions.
But Sweet’s amendment bars funding for Kinsey’s physical location.
IU didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.