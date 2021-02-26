ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority has been awarded a $265,000 grant for capital projects.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was announced this week as part of $34.6 million in grants to the state of Indiana.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority (AHA), said Friday the grant funds will be used for public housing upgrades in the city.
“We will use it to purchase new appliances and non-routine maintenance,” Townsend said. “We are taking bids for the purchase of new cabinets, counter tops, sinks and faucets for apartments in Westvale Manor.”
AHA was awarded $30,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the Westvale Manor upgrades, Townsend said. She said a portion of the federal grant funds will be used to match the city’s grant.
Townsend said AHA is also planning to pave the parking lot at Westvale Manor and to make other improvements to the facility.
She said AHA will use a portion of the grant funds to purchase a new maintenance vehicle.
HUD awarded $2.7 billion nationally for housing authorities to modernize housing for families and seniors.
The grants are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize public housing in their communities.
Housing authorities can use the funds to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures.
Other local communities that received grants include Muncie, $1,047,542; Marion, $544,547; and New Castle, $315,163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.