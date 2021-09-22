ANDERSON — As a result of vandalism, the Anderson Housing Authority has removed the rims from the basketball courts at Westvale Manor.
There has been vandalism of the courts, broken bottles and syringes found on the courts, Kim Townsend, executive director of authority (AHA), said Wednesday.
“We can’t police the courts as we would intend,” she said. “There is a lot of activity taking place at night.”
Townsend said the basketball courts are intended for use by residents of Westvale Manor and not as a community facility.
She said there were city parks in close proximity to the housing complex.
“This is a temporary decision,” Townsend said. “There is a liability concern, and this is a private facility.”
She said Black Expo uses the courts, but it has asked permission and provided a certificate of insurance.
“We’re developing a plan to open the courts back up for our residents,” Townsend said.
The AHA board members were informed by Mary Randol, assistant director of the Housing Authority, that all 1,372 Section 8 housing vouchers are currently being used to serve clients.
The board was also informed that about $100,000 of the $186,000 provided by the United Way of Madison County to assist families during the COVID-19 pandemic has been spent.
Randol said a family can receive up to $2,000 for COVID-related expenses for utility, rent and mortgage payments.
“We’re trying to keep people from falling into a homeless situation if they’re already being housed.”
Kevin Sulc, chairman of the nonprofit Anderson Housing Inc., said cleanup work at the Lincolnshire Apartments project should be completed in October, with interior demolition to start in the near future.
Anderson Housing Inc. and AHA are working with developer Garrison Frazier to convert the existing four-story building with 40 units into 21 one-bedroom units and seven studio apartments.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission agreed to provide $770,000 to renovate the building. The total project cost has been estimated at $2.8 million.
Plans call for a new roof, electrical system, heating and air conditioning system and plumbing upgrades.
The proposal is to rent the units at Anderson’s current market rate,with some public housing vouchers accepted.
Sulc said there have been conversations about potential housing projects with private developers.
He said the discussions have centered on the Delaware Court apartments and former Shadeland Elementary School.
Sulc said Anderson Housing Inc. is not looking to begin another project until the Lincolnshire Apartments are completed in 2022.
