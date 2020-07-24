ANDERSON — Three years after the Anderson Housing Authority accepted a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, the decree is expected to come to an end.
The Anderson Housing Authority (AHA) entered into the consent decree in October 2017 to settle two complaints that alleged discrimination and sexual harassment by employees.
This week, Kim Townsend, director of the AHA, told board members the consent decree should be lifted this fall.
“We are in compliance,” she said Thursday. “The consent decree is set to expire in October.”
Townsend said as part of the consent decree with the Department of Justice the agency was required to track any fair housing complaints and was required to provide training to all staff and board members.
“The Indianapolis law firm of Barnes & Thornburg provides the training,” she said. “It deals with discrimination and harassment.”
Townsend said a recent conference call with the DOJ compliance officer indicated all the requirements of the consent decree have been met.
The AHA board of directors in 2017, without comment or questions, agreed with the consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department and to resolve a civil lawsuit filed in 2016 by the Fair Housing Center of Indiana.
According to the press release issued in 2017, Anderson Housing Authority agreed to pay $70,000 to compensate the seven victims of the discrimination identified by the Justice Department.
An insurance carrier paid $20,000, and Anderson Housing Inc. gifted the Housing Authority $50,000 to pay the remainder of the settlement.
As part of the settlement, AHA will implement nondiscrimination policies and procedures, provide fair housing training to employees and refrain from prohibited conduct in the future and make periodic reports.
The allegations in the lawsuit involve Westvale Manor and Lynwood Village, which are both operated by AHA. Westvale Manor has 60 apartment units, and Lynwood Village has 23 units.
The lawsuit stated AHA does not have a written policy regarding sexual harassment and other forms of discrimination.
The complaint alleged that, at least from 2009 to 2015, AHA regularly received disability-related requests for maintenance, accommodation or modification from its tenants. The requests were made orally, in person or over the phone and, in some cases, were accompanied by a doctor’s note.
The lawsuit further stated that, from at least 2007 to at least 2013, AHA through its employees subjected female tenants to discrimination on the basis of sex, including severe, pervasive and unwelcome sexual harassment.
The U.S. attorney alleged the actions by AHA were a violation of the Fair Housing Act.
In the civil lawsuit, two residents and the Fair Housing Center alleged that the Housing Authority disregarded residents' complaints because a majority of Westvale residents are Black.
The AHA agreed to pay $230,000 under the agreement to resolve a federal housing lawsuit in which Westvale Manor residents alleged sexual harassment, racial discrimination and failure to maintain apartments in a safe condition.
