ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority has been awarded funding for seven more housing vouchers from the federal Housing and Urban Development administration.
Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, said Monday that the $54,291 awarded will pay for an additional seven housing vouchers for up to 10 years.
The agency also received $5,250 to administer the program, she said.
Townsend said the vouchers allow for the payment of up to $750 per month for qualified participants.
HUD awarded Indiana an additional 373 vouchers in the amount of $2.8 million.
Last week, HUD announced it awarded more than $25 million to 319 public housing agencies throughout the Midwest to allow for 2,960 new and flexible housing choice vouchers.
“These nearly 3,000 new vouchers funded by the President’s FY (Fiscal Year) '22 budget are going to rural, suburban, urban and smaller communities to major metropolitan areas throughout the Midwest,” said Diane Shelley, HUD's Midwest regional administrator.
“They reinforce HUD’s commitment to provide those here in this region, and across the nation, with the resources they need to find a safe, stable and affordable home. This follows on HUD’s earlier announcement of a significant increase in the fair market rents, which determines the voucher values, widening voucher holders’ opportunities."