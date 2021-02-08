ANDERSON — After sitting vacant for several years the Lincolnshire Apartments in the West Central Historic District could soon be getting a new life.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission will consider a funding request from Anderson Housing Inc. to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
The city commission meets Tuesday at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said they have made an offer to purchase the building.
She said currently there are 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and seven studio apartments.
“There is an extreme shortage of one-bedroom apartments in Anderson,” Townsend said. “The apartments will rent at the market rate.
“We want to provide affordable housing,” she said. “Vouchers can be accepted.”
Townsend said the project will cost an estimated $2 million and it has the support of the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“This is a great project,” she said. “We’re working to bring housing to the area."
The Anderson Housing Authority will manage the property along with Westwood Manor and the Abbott Apartments, she said.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the Lincolnshire Apartments have been vacant for several years.
“The building is not in good shape,” he said. “There has been a constant flow of the homeless population in and out. There are health concerns.”
Winkler said the plan is to rehabilitate the building so it’s not a liability for the neighborhood.
The Redevelopment Commission is being asked to approve a $700,000 bond for the project by using tax increment financing revenues.
Winkler said if the bond is approved by the Redevelopment Commission it will also require approval from the Economic Development Commission and the Anderson City Council.
