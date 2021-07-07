ANDERSON – A program designed to assist people living in government assisted housing to eventually purchase a home has been started by the Anderson Housing Authority.
Wendy King-Greene, housing counselor for the Anderson Housing Authority, said the Family Self-Sufficiency Program is encouraging people to go back to school and will provide help with the funding.
“We have a lot of people on our waiting list,” AHA Director Kim Townsend said. “We want to break the cycle and get people off our assistance program.
“There will always be the need for assisted housing,” she said. “The goal is to get our clients into home ownership through education.”
AHA is working with JobSource, WorkOne, Key Bank, Star Financial, United Way of Madison County and the Madison County Community Foundation.
King-Greene said those clients enrolled in the program have to work a full-time job and are required to sign a five-year contract.
“When they graduate in five years, we want them to be self-sufficient,” she said. “There are agencies that will assist with credit and to achieve their educational goals through Ivy Tech Community College and the Impact Center.”
Each participant has to have one main goal through the program, King-Greene said
As people earn more money by working full-time, she said, the difference from what they currently pay and what they would pay will be placed in an escrow account.
“Once they completed the program and achieved their goal, the money in the escrow account is theirs,” King-Greene said.
If a client doesn’t complete the program, the funding in their escrow account is returned to AHA.
“This is a voluntary program,” King-Greene said. “There are requirements. They have to attend a meeting, maintain a C average in their school work and meet with their coaches.”
Clients can be terminated from the assisted housing program if they fail to attend meetings or are not in good standing as a tenant.
“We’re providing services for them to meet their goals,” Townsend said. “There are safety nets in place to help them achieve the goals.”
The program will start with ten families and eventually grow to where there are no limits for participation, Townsend said.
“We know this is going to expand,” she said. “We will have to hire more staff.”
King-Greene said people will be able to see that they can get off public assistance.
She said that it’s possible that a participant can receive a two-year extension to complete their main goal.
“Everything is tied to the goals,” King-Greene said. “The money in the escrow account is tax free. We have Realtors that want to help people purchase a home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.