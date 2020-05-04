ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority is receiving $103,410 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the CARES Act.
HUD announced Friday it will allocate $685 million in COVID-19 relief funding to help low-income Americans residing in public housing.
Indiana’s public housing authorities will receive a total of $6.3 million.
The Delaware County Housing Authority will get $64,950 and the Housing Authority of Muncie will receive $212,011.
Kim Townsend, director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said a portion of the funding will be used to purchase personal protection equipment for employees and additional sanitizing material.
Townsend said some of the funding will be used to make sure people are not being evicted from the public housing if they have been unable to work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our clients have additional needs,” she said. “The funding can be used to provide for child care when parents return to work.”
Townsend said funding for the housing authority through subsidized housing has been increased because the occupancy levels are currently high.
“Public Housing Authorities have a vital role to play in our COVID 19 recovery efforts,” Joseph P. Galvan, HUD Midwest regional administrator, said in a press release. “We will continue working diligently to overcome this as expeditiously as possible.”
The funds can be used to prepare or update an infectious disease outbreak plan, coordinate the providing of services to include delivery of food and medications and to assist with necessary equipment for students being educated through e-learning.
In addition to the funding, HUD announced public housing agencies may use operating and capital funds for coronavirus purposes.
