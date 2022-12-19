ANDERSON — A partnership between Anderson Housing Authority and JobSource will provide clients in the Anderson Scholar House program with rent vouchers.
Last year, JobSource started the Anderson Scholar House program, which is affiliated with the Family Scholar House program in Louisville, Kentucky.
AHA has received approval through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development administration to provide housing vouchers to cover rent for 12 program participants.
JobSource obtained a 12-apartment complex from Anderson University to house single parents and their children.
“We’re providing housing assistance through the project-based program,” Kim Townsend, executive director of the housing agency, said Friday. “We are providing the vouchers for the four units that are occupied, and it will be phased in to cover all 12 housing units.”
The vouchers will be good for 12 months and can be extended if the housing units pass an annual inspection, according to Townsend.
“HUD allows up to 20% of our Section 8 housing vouchers for project-based programs,” she noted.
Doug Eckerty, executive director of JobSource, said the vouchers from AHA make the local program financially viable.
“This frees up funding to expand services we’re providing for the women enrolled in the program,” he explained.
The next four apartments will be completed by the end of February and the final four units done by July, according to Eckerty.
“This is a fantastic partnership,” he said.
When she heard about the Scholar House program, Townsend contacted Eckerty.
“This is in-line with what I wanted to do as an agency,” she said. “Education is so important.”
Participants will be enrolled in the program administered by AHA to create escrow accounts for those in the housing voucher program, Townsend explained.
“We worked to bring our resources together,” she noted.
This is the first project-based housing voucher program for the city since 2014, according to Townsend.
“We were ready for a new project,” she said.
The Family Scholar House program is designed to break the circle of poverty for single parents by enabling them to secure higher paying employment by obtaining a post-secondary education.
Participants are required to attend either a university or community college to obtain a degree.