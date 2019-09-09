ANDERSON — By the end of summer the Animal Protection League has weathered months of caring for animals well above the shelter’s intended capacity.
“Typically the summer is our highest time because kittens and puppies are being born, and people are going on vacation and deciding they don’t want their animal so they give them to the shelter,” said Maleah Stringer, director of the Anderson Animal Protection League.
And by the end of the season, Stringer said, the shelter is often struggling to find funds for the increase in medicines, vaccines and simple food and care for the animals that are left to be adopted or continue to flood in to the shelter.
And that’s what last year pushed board President Jen Bell to organize Pawapalooza, a different kind of fundraiser that sought to attract younger people and awareness and donations from a different crowd all while building excitement.
“Last year Jen Bell ran the event, and I knew she wanted to have a different event than what we normally have had in the past to hopefully get younger community involved and made aware of everything APL does and what we need,” said Amanda Green, events team leader and organizer of this year’s Pawapalooza.
This year’s event is set for Sept. 21 at the Dickmann Town Center downtown and will include several food trucks, beer from a host of local breweries and a full day of music.
Throughout the day yard games will be available with cornhole, yard pong and disc golf contests. Raffles, wine pulls and a silent auction will round out the day.
“By listening to bands, eating food and drinking beer we are trying to get a different crowd involved at the shelter ... and to bring something else to the Dickmann Town Center,” Green said.
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 on the day of the event and all proceeds from the entire event go toward providing for abandoned and neglected animals at APL.
The funds are particularly important now, said Stringer, because the shelter is seeing a sharp increase in the number of animals coming in that need extreme medical care.
“The animals that are coming to us now are in poor shape … we are getting a lot of neglect cases, abuse cases, and that requires more money to take care of these animals,” Stringer said.
There’s still a little more work to be done ahead of the event, and Green said she’s still looking for a few more sponsors or vendors to provide food, beer or donations for auction baskets.
Anyone interested in donating or volunteering at the event can email Green at agreen@inapl.prg or donate directly on the APL website.
“This really should be a great event, with a great cause. It has been amazing,” Green said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.